Summer is coming to a close and parents everywhere are preparing for their adult children to move out and start their own lives.
While this new phase in your life may bring tears, being an empty nester doesn’t have to leave you feeling empty.
Summer is coming to a close and parents everywhere are preparing for their adult children to move out and start their own lives.
While this new phase in your life may bring tears, being an empty nester doesn’t have to leave you feeling empty.
The biggest question many face is what to do with all of this space you are left with?
Is it time to sell your family home and downsize? Or do you want to stay in the home your children grew up in so they always have a place to land if needed?
If you choose to stay, here are some tips to make your home’s space work better.
Spruce up the space
Now that the kids have moved out you may find yourself with some extra free time. Use this time to tackle some of the small projects that have been on your list for a while.
It is time to take a fresh look at your house. Now that it doesn’t need to accommodate a growing family, what else could you use each space for? Go room by room and explore the possibilities.
Maybe you no longer need a mud room, but you’ve always wanted a space to do crafts. Now is the time to make the changes that work for your dreams!
Home office
You may be living in an empty nest, but you are still a very active member of the workforce.
With so much of the world still working remotely, a home office space has become more of a necessity. It might be time to turn the den or an extra bedroom into your dream office space. Change up the paint, add new artwork and make it yours! A new desk and bookshelves will complete to transformation.
You can add a small bed or pull-out coach to allow for a place to land when your kids come to visit.
Workout room
Do you have a larger room that would make for a perfect workout space?
Bring the gym to you with foam flooring and a large mirror on the wall. Bring in a machine or two and some free weights to start. If you like to work out with an app or video, look for a smart TV to bring them all to you in a larger format.
Do not forget to add a fan to keep you comfortable when you sweat!
Think bigger
Have you always wanted a bigger kitchen? Or a master bathroom that resembles a spa with a dream walk-in closet?
Consider expanding into spaces that are not being used to create a home that works for your new lifestyle. These changes may also increase the value of your home when you do decide to sell.
These changes are best left to the professionals. A good remodeler will walk you through your options and give you a realistic timeline and cost for the project.
Your life may be changing, and it may feel like changing your space is too much to handle, but a new project and a fresh perspective will help you celebrate the amazing things still to come your way.
Christina Thrun is the executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.