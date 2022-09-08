It is September and in Wisconsin it means the change of seasons is upon us.
With each season we prepare our homes for the worst weather scenarios while hoping for a mild season. We clean the gutters to prevent an ice dam, we have our shovels handy for the snow that will fall to prevent slips.
As we move through the seasons of our lives, we need to think about how to prepare our homes to best allow us to age in place. No one wants to leave their home due to age so let’s explore ways to allow us to stay in our dream home as we age.
When to start
It can be hard to think about the changes we might need to make to our homes as we get older. There is no need to wait until there is a medical issue or a family member that needs the help of an assisted living/senior living facility.
Making the decision to prepare whenever we have the opportunity is always the best, no matter our age. Using aging in place strategies whenever possible in building, remodeling or redecorating is the easiest time to start the preparation. The changes can be done on your schedule and your budget.
How to begin
Making your home ready should be a well-thought-out and comprehensive plan.
Most of us think of adding a ramp to an entryway or turning a bathtub into a shower. While these are very important, there are many other considerations in an aging in place design that address the safety, convenience and comfort of the home.
Some of the things to consider in your plan is lighting, handholds, fixtures, hardware and accessible technology. Consulting with a professional who has experience in aging in place design can help you make decisions and create a plan that will save you time, energy and money as you go.
Another reason to make changes to a home is for a “visitable” design for family and friends who may have different mobility needs. The needs may be temporary, such as recovering from a broken bone or surgery, or they may be more long-term in nature.
Whatever the case we can make our homes visitable and welcoming places for all our loved ones with just a few changes.
Keeping up appearances
The look of a home is tied to a homeowner’s identity. It displays the style, hobbies and personality of those who live inside.
There can be a fear that by have an aging in place design it will look utilitarian or hospital-like, and that is not the case at all. As baby boomers are growing older, many products and designs have been created with the dual purpose of safety and style.
Even a ramp need not always be a large structure in the front of the house. Many times a ramp can be placed in a garage or creatively landscaped around to make it seem like it has always been part of the house.
With a good, well-thought-out design, aging in place strategies can be seamless and enhance the beauty of the home.
Ultimately the goal of any aging in place design is to allow the homeowner the complete control over their surroundings, safety and comfort as they move on to different seasons in their life.
Karen Hauck is a certified aging in place specialist and the owner of Chippewa Valley Aging in Place, LLC. House Calls is submitted by members of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.