The kids are back in school, pumpkin spice is everywhere, and the temps are dropping fast.
Now is the time to prepare your home for winter in Wisconsin.
Here are few reminders to address now before the snow really starts to fly.
Look above
Take a look around your home. Let’s start with your roof.
Are the shingles starting to curl or break down? How is the brick around your chimney holding up?
If you are unsure about what you should be looking for or don’t have proper safety equipment to inspect your roof and roofing accessories, make a call to get an experienced professional over to your home and have it evaluated. After all, your roof is your home’s first line of defense against the outside elements. And having a strong and durable roof will put your winter worries at ease.
Are your rain gutters clean of all debris and leaves? Now is the time to clean them out.
A gutter system that’s free from debris will prevent clogs from backing water up onto your roof or pooling and freezing on your sidewalk and driveway.
Take a walk around your yard and look for tree limbs that might have grown over the house or might be too close to power lines. You will want to get those taken care of before the snow starts weighing them down.
If your home has experienced ice dams on the edge of the roof and gutters in the past, you should call an insulation consultant to help prevent them from returning this winter.
Ice dams can wreak havoc on your home. They can ruin your shingles and gutters. Ice dams can cause water to backup and get inside your home destroying your insulation, drywall, paint, and creating a wet mess for you to clean up. And not to mention, if your home had water in the walls or attic there’s a good chance for mold to form if it’s not addressed properly.
Insulation specialists also can inspect your attic, basement and exterior walls to see if you could be saving energy and money with additional insulation.
Keeping warm
To help stay a bit warmer this winter, check all of your doors and windows for drafts. Use weather stripping or caulking to seal around them to help lower energy bills and stay more comfortable in your home.
Set a reminder on your smartphone to check your furnace filter every month to see if it needs to be replaced. It’s a good idea to buy filters in bulk so you don’t have to run to the store every time you need a new one.
Taking these steps before the deep snow gets here will ensure your home is ready for those cold winter months ahead.
