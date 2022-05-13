With today’s real estate market finding your perfect home can be difficult, so many people are deciding it’s time to take the leap and build your dream home.
But building a home can be a daunting process. So where do you start?
1. Talk to lenders
The first step is learning how much you can qualify for. Building a home will cost more than buying an existing home.
Gone are the days of being able to build a home for $200,000. With rising material and labor costs, land prices, and supply chain challenges you’ll want to make sure that building is feasible for you.
You’ll also want to talk to different lenders to learn more about their construction programs.
Building a home is a very different process on the lending side. You start with a construction loan that will eventually roll over into your mortgage loan after the home is built.
2. Research home types
Spend some time researching different floor plans, thinking about what you want in your dream home, and what will work best for your family.
Different house plans will also have different price points; a two-story home will cost more than a ranch, and a finished basement will add on to the cost of the home too.
Make a list of your “must haves” and your “wants.” Then when you are looking at floor plans and talking to builders, you know what is important to you.
Visiting the Parade of Homes on June 11 to 18 is a great way to see layouts in person and get a feel for the different types of floor plans out there. Another option is to visit open houses of newer homes in the area and pay attention to their layouts and styles.
3. Find land, builder
Depending on where your dream home is located will determine how you approach your next steps.
• Already have land?
Then your next step is to find a builder.
Talk to a number of builders and find out who you communicate well with, who understands your vision, and look at examples of their work. Photos, videos and customer reviews are all good ways to check out a builder.
• Trying to find that perfect piece of land?
Hiring a realtor is many times your best option in finding that perfect piece of land, whether in the country or in a development.
Realtors can help see what’s for sale and many know about opportunities out there.
We also encourage you find the builder you want to work with and consult them before buying land. The land you purchase will impact the type of home that can be built there. Things such as a walk-out basement, what rooms will get sun and any wetland concerns should all be looked at before buying property.
If you are buying in a development, also learn if you can hire any builder or if there are restrictions on who can build in the development.
• Want to build in a builder’s development?
You can also find the builder and look for property in their developments. The builder will have their own realtor and can assist you with all steps in the process. Not every builder also develops land, so you’ll want to be sure to select the builder that is the best fit for you and your dream home.
4. Start the build
Once you have a builder, land and a lender, then the building process can start!
This is also when you will need to make all of the decisions on what you want in your home such as windows, doors, cabinets, countertops, paint colors, fixtures and more.
Some builders will have a basic package and plan, while others are more of a custom builder and the sky’s the limit on options. This is also something to consider when hiring a builder.
Christina Thrun is the executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.