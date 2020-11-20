While it may seem like a modern convenience, central vacuum systems have been around for over a century.
Built-in central vacuum systems of the early 1900s had heavy cast-iron pipes and large dinosaur motors. They were a symbol of wealth at the time.
With the advent of PVC tubing in the mid-1900s, the installation of central vacuum systems became more affordable for many homeowners. Many advances occurred during the evolution of the central vacuum including more powerful, efficient and quieter motors; lightweight flexible hoses; and power-nozzles for carpet use.
Today we continue to see advances in design and efficiently in systems and their components.
Central vacuum systems of today work by inserting a long hose into wall inlets around your house. A variety of tools can be attached to the other end of the hose. These systems allow you to move throughout your home without the need to push or pull a bulky machine.
House dust is vacuumed through the hose, via PVC tubing that leads to a large dust bin on the powerful tank unit. This unit typically hangs on the wall in the garage, basement, or other location. Central vacuum motors produce far more suction power than portable vacuums due to their large motors.
Other benefits of a central system is the noise from them is confined to the room where the motor is, making cleaning much quieter when you are vacuuming in living spaces of your home. Central systems also reduce dust odor created while cleaning. The units also are readily serviceable.
Do-it-yourself homeowners can even install their own vacuum tubing; just plan, measure, and glue. One important note though if you chose to do that — make sure you are using PVC tubing specifically made to handle the suction created by a vacuum system, not PVC pipe sold for use in plumbing.
There are a lot of resources available online for the homeowner interested in a central vacuum system for a new or existing home.
Larry Anderson is owner of Andy’s Central-Vac in Altoona and a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. For more information, please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.