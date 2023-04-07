Spring and summer are opportune times for home upgrades and DIY projects. If you’re planning to make improvements to your home, consider upgrades that promote better efficiency.

Here are a few projects that can help you save energy and money — and increase the comfort of your home.

Adam Westaby is the member services associate for Eau Claire Energy Cooperative. House Calls is submitted by members of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.