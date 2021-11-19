The holiday season is filled with gatherings, cooking, baking and plenty of cheer.
With many activities taking place in your home to celebrate the end of the year, you might not realize the extra energy being consumed.
As you begin your holiday preparations, consider incorporating these energy-efficient ideas.
Use LED lights
Update your traditional holiday lights to light-emitting-diode bulbs known as LEDs. This energy-efficient light source will keep your home merry and bright, inside and out.
ENERGY STAR-labeled decorative light strings use 75% less energy than conventional incandescent light strings. The bulbs are much more durable and shock-resistant than other light strings.
You might also want to consider using an automatic timer that will turn on and shut off your lights at a set time to help save energy.
Turn heat down
Are you going to throw an ugly Christmas sweater party or host any type of gathering at your home this year?
If so, consider turning down your thermostat when you have a full house this season. With more family and friends in your home, chances are it will get warm in your home, and there won’t be a need to constantly run your thermostat as you entertain.
While you’re away
Did you know some devices in your home continue to use energy and drain power even when they are turned off?
These so-called “energy vampires” lurk throughout your home and can account for as much as 20% of your electric bill. Before leaving home for an extended stay away this holiday, identify the culprits and unplug these devices.
Examples of energy vampires include coffee makers, toasters and other appliances that are plugged in but aren’t in use all the time.
Plan your cooking
Baking or making special seasonal meals is a significant part of many holiday traditions. To lower your energy consumption, try baking or cooking multiple dishes in your oven at the same time and use all the oven racks.
It may be tempting, but try not to peek too much at your dishes because you lose heat each time you open your oven door.
Energy costs might be rising this year, but you do not have to let that dampen your holiday celebrations.
Kevin Anderson is branch manager at Lyman Lumber Company and president of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.