We ask a lot of our kitchen countertops. We gather around them, work at them, prep food on them, eat on them, and these days we also seem to think our counters say something about us.
Kitchen makeovers are one of the most popular home improvement projects, and depending on the intensity it can become costly. With so much at stake, it’s important to choose your materials wisely. This is particularly true of the countertop.
Here is a breakdown of the different materials, with each having its own features and benefits, as well as drawbacks.
Laminate — This is the most budget-friendly material, and with all the color options available there is something for everyone. This material is one of the easiest to install, which again helps cut some of the costs down. This material is durable, but not heat resistant.
Solid surface — They resist stains, moisture, and sunlight. They are available in a wide array of colors, and can have the sink integrated within the countertop. Solid Surface is naturally porous, and is susceptible to scratching. The positive thing is with this material if it does scratch, the scratches can be buffed out and look like new again. That’s why it’s known as a renewable surface.
Granite — Offers natural beauty and near diamond-like durability. This material is scratch, stain and heat resistant. It’s not likely, but you may have to seal this material. To find out if your granite needs to be sealed put some water on your countertop and check back within 10 to 15 minutes. If the water is still there your countertop is adequately sealed. If not, head to your local hardware store for some sealer.
Quartz — These countertops are made of natural crushed quartz and then blended with resins and color pigments. With this combination it makes quartz feel and look like natural stone. This is a nonporous material and offers an antibacterial benefit without ever having to be sealed, and is maintenance-free. Again this material is heat, stain and scratch resistant.
Butcher block — This product is currently one of the most common products being shown on the home improvement shows. This material offers a warm feel to the kitchen, but there is a lot of maintenance with this material. The chances of scratching and staining are more likely with this material, but much like solid surface they can typically be removed.
It is very important to remember that while most of these above-mentioned countertops may be heat, stain and scratch resistant, you can still damage them. We suggest you use a cutting board or some sort of barrier between a heat source, such as a Crock Pot, and the countertop no matter what material is in your kitchen. Always clean up spills in a timely matter, and never use your countertop as a cutting board.
Dana Baliff is a sales representative for Selective Countertops LLC and a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. For more information, call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.