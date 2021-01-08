In the early 1900s, the budding concept of the kitchen work triangle placed the sink, stove and refrigerator at opposite points to maximize efficiency.
There are many online accounts that fully explain the evolution and benefits of the work triangle. Although that kitchen arrangement still has relevance today, people’s needs have changed.
These days there are often multiple cooks in the kitchen at the same time. Kitchens also serve as gathering spaces for family and friends now as well. We ask a lot more of our kitchens now than when the work triangle concept began.
So, how should we be rethinking our kitchen layouts for modern times?
The solution is to adopt a multi-zone kitchen design.
The basic idea is to create separate work areas (zones) based off the function and the task at hand. Ultimately, the work triangle is incorporated and multiple work zones are layered within it. Kitchens have evolved into multipurpose rooms and setting up kitchen zones gives everyone space to use it. The modern kitchen incorporates more appliances than ever, which furthers the need for multiple work zones.
Zones are commonly divided into four areas: consumables, cleaning, prep space and cooking. If you have a larger kitchen, you may want additional zones for small appliances, hot beverages or even medication.
Also consider other activities that happen in your kitchen. Where will people sit for doing homework, making crafts or paying bills? Does the family pet need a spot for meals? Do you need space to entertain or play games?
Here are things to consider adding to your multi-zone kitchen layout:
1. Prep sink: This alleviates the problem of waiting for someone to finish using the main sink.
2. Secondary, small trash bin: Placed in the same zone as the coffeemaker, this can be a cleaner, easier way to dispose of used filters, grounds and K-cups instead of toting them across the room to your other garbage can.
3. Small snack and beverage refrigerator tucked under a counter: Convenient for children or guests to reach into while keeping the area around the main fridge open to cooks preparing meals.
For other advice on arranging a multi-zone kitchen, there is an abundant of planning advice available on the internet at websites including Houzz.
Jessica Falk is a designer and showroom manager for R. Tews Construction & Design, Inc. a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. For more information, call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.