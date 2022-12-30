After the deep freeze we all faced last week, our fireplaces were kept busy.
With the coldest months of the year coming up we will be relying on them even more.
After the deep freeze we all faced last week, our fireplaces were kept busy.
With the coldest months of the year coming up we will be relying on them even more.
While fireplaces are a source of warmth, we often forget about the maintenance needed to keep them running safely. Bringing an open flame into your home can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to tragedy.
Here are some tips to help you snuggle safely in your home:
Clean your chimney
Keeping your chimney clean is the first step in maintaining your fireplace. The residue that accumulates with use is flammable and can cause a fire in your chimney. A professional should be called in yearly to keep everything clean. They can also tell you if there are any problems you should be aware of.
Fireplace screens
Use a metal screen or a glass door as a barrier between the fireplace and the hearth or floor. If you have a glass door keep it open while burning the fire to ensure it receives enough airflow. A mesh screen should be left closed to prevent sparks from escaping and landing where they should not.
Use the right materials
What you burn in your fireplace is an important factor to remember. Seasoned hardwood will burn the cleanest. Green wood tends to smoke more and can leave more residue. Avoid using cardboard, trash, or other debris to start a fire. Never use a flammable liquid in your fireplace.
Outside matters
Keeping your roof clear of leaves, needles or other debris will prevent any issues from traveling sparks. Make sure you are trimming any trees that hang above your chimney.
The most important thing you can do is to never leave your fire unattended. Make sure your fire is completely out before leaving the house or going to bed.
Christina Thrun is the executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.