Spotting mortgage scams

Mortgage scammers use data found online about specific homeowners to target them by posing as lenders or consultants.

 Metro Creative image

Unsolicited messages coming from emails, text messages or letters are becoming more prevalent as an increased amount of data and personal information is online.

Mortgage scams are specifically difficult to spot because fraudsters have ways to make the messages look like they are actually coming from companies you worked with to buy your home and secure funding.

Tags

Recommended for you