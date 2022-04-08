After a very long Wisconsin winter we are all looking forward to getting outside again.
Making our outdoor living space the place we want to spend all our warmer months in is the main goal for most of us right now.
April is National Lawn and Garden Month, to celebrate this lets look at the top landscaping trends for 2022.
Edible gardening
Growing your own food is becoming more popular than ever. With the rising cost of everything related to food, this may be the best year to dip your toes into it.
If you are new to gardening, look for easy to grow vegetables or herbs such as beans, basil, radishes or cucumbers. Having fresh, healthy foods to bring to your table will make all your work worth it. As you become more comfortable in the garden your bounty will grow.
Native plants, wildlife gardening
With a shrinking habitat for our wildlife, many gardeners are looking for ways to welcome the wildlife right into their own backyards.
Planting native plants such as common milkweed, showy goldenrod and purple coneflower will attract monarch butterflies.
To attract birds, try planting chokecherry bushes, pussy willows, cardinal flowers or birch trees.
A water feature is a great way to provide hydration for all of your new visitors.
Tropical themed gardens
You may not be ready to travel yet, but you can turn your backyard in to a mini tropical paradise.
Planting hearty hostas and ferns will provide some lush cover.
Wisconsin is a colder climate so the tropical flowers should wait until after the last frost. When the ground is ready try planting some canna lilies, caladiums or colocasias.
Some tiki lights and frozen drinks will make your backyard a paradise.
Bring the inside outside
Bring your outdoor entertainment game up a notch.
Outdoor kitchens are becoming a popular way to upgrade your outside space.
Covered decks with light fixtures are a wonderful way to keep the rain and sun off you while you relax on your cushioned couches and lounges.
Decorate your space with as much attention to detail as you would any other room in your home. Outdoor rugs and pillows will add colors and textures. Experiment with different tables and seating surfaces.
Your outside space is the perfect place to really experiment with design.
Christina Thrun is the executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted association members. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.