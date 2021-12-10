It’s the holiday season and you just received a beautiful poinsettia.
Now what do you do?
Poinsettias like to be put by a south, east, or west window where the plant will receive bright daylight, but not in direct sun. Avoid placing them by cold drafts, heat ducts, fireplaces, fans or space heaters.
How often do we water the poinsettias? Poinsettias like to be moist but not sitting in water. To make sure the plant can drain freely, you may have to remove the decorative foil their pots often come wrapped in. If poinsettias sit in excess water, they will rot. Water them as needed so their soil remains moist.
After the holidays don’t throw out your poinsettias because they can be grown as attractive green plants indoors. During the summer months they can be placed outside and then brought back in before the frost. Around Sept. 21, you should give the poinsettia 16 hours of uninterrupted darkness (putting the plant in the closet will help with that) and eight hours of bright light per day. Continue to water and fertilize it as normal. By Thanksgiving your poinsettia will start to turn other beautiful colors again.
Patty Marten is a Garden Goddess at Green Oasis, a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by members of the association. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.