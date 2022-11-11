So, you brought home that beautiful winter porch pot you found (or made yourself) at the garden center and it looks amazing. But do you know what to do with it now?
While the greens in your pot may not be “living” plants any longer, they do still require some care to maintain their beauty throughout the season.
Here are a few tips to keep them looking great all season long:
• Water them well when you get home. Most porch pots use potting soil as the medium to hold the greens in place and can be easily watered. The greens need this moisture to help stay green longer, just like cut flowers. The moisture also helps keep branches in place once it freezes. If the weather stays warm late into the season, a couple of supplemental waterings may be needed.
• Spray them with an anti-desiccant. This natural oil will help preserve the needles long past the first snow. This is especially important when we have a later fall season and the temperatures stay above average.
• If there are a few stems that do start to look tired before you are ready to retire the pot, don’t be afraid to refresh them. It is easy to change out a couple of branches here or there. Just water well with some warm water and the branches will loosen enough to pull out the old ones and replace with new.
• Be sure to give your porch pots a good drink of water before the first big freeze to lock in moisture and preserve the branches.
By following these few simple steps, you are sure to enjoy your new porch pots all season long.
Ben Polzin is co-owner of Down to Earth Garden Center. House Calls is submitted by members of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. The association is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.