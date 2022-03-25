From changing the batteries in a smoke detector to clearing the leaves out of rain gutters, ladders play an important role in home maintenance.
They can also be incredibly dangerous with over 130,000 emergency room visits a year related to ladder injuries. March is National Ladder Safety Month, and it is a great time to spread awareness about the proper use of a ladder.
According to a study done by the American Ladder Institute, missing the last step and overreaching are the two most cited factors in ladder accidents.
These and other injuries can easily be avoided by adopting the following precautions of basic ladder safety.
The right one
Get the right size ladder for the job. It is unsafe to use a ladder that is too tall or too short.
It is unsafe to stand on the top cap of a step ladder in case you lose your balance. Likewise when using an extension ladder, the top three rungs are not to be used for climbing. An extension ladder is too long if it extends more than three feet beyond the upper support point.
Another thing to pay attention to is the weight limits for the ladder.
If you are working near sources of electricity, do not use a ladder made of aluminum or other metal.
Before you climb
Once you have the right ladder make sure you thoroughly inspect it to make sure it is in good working condition.
Make sure you are setting it up on a firm and level surface away from any doors that could be opened into you.
If you are using the ladder outdoors make sure the weather is appropriate to do so. Wind or rain can make for unsafe conditions. Wear proper footwear with good grip to prevent slips.
Time to climb
Make sure you maintain three points of contact while climbing. You should always have two feet and one hand or two hands and one foot on the ladder.
Make sure you are facing the ladder while climbing and being attentive to your surroundings.
Climb slowly and deliberately, while avoiding sudden movements.
Use a tool belt if what you are carrying will not allow you to maintain your three points of contact. Avoid overreaching to prevent losing your balance.
You should always keep the center of your stomach between the side rails.
Following these tips should keep you safe while maintaining your home.
Pat Smith is the owner of Eau Claire Insulation & Exteriors and the president of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.