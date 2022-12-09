Minimalism at home

Ushering in natural light, decluttering and using neutral colors accented by bolder hues are ways to incorporate minimalism in your home.

 Metro Creative photo

With the rise of “influencers” we can all get caught up in the feeling that everyone is living in a professionally designed home.

We do not all have the budget or the lifestyle for an all-white living room with those designer couches or a perfectly, imperfect boho bedroom.

Recommended for you