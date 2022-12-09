With the rise of “influencers” we can all get caught up in the feeling that everyone is living in a professionally designed home.
We do not all have the budget or the lifestyle for an all-white living room with those designer couches or a perfectly, imperfect boho bedroom.
Maximalism may be having a moment, but minimalism is a movement that will never fully go out of style. “Less is more” is a phrase you will hear often when it comes to design. Minimalism fits with almost any type of look you are going for from farmhouse to industrial.
Consider the following tips when incorporating a minimalist design to your space.
Organization is key
Getting rid of the clutter is the first step in creating a minimalistic and stress-free space. Hide the toys in baskets that you slip under a table. Avoid leaving your shoes or work items in the space. You will never be able to fully relax in the room if you are distracted by the clutter.
Make it yours
Don’t get so caught up in the idea of minimalism that you forget that it is your home and it should reflect that you live there. Add some personal touches to add character. Hang up your favorite painting, display your treasure that you picked up on a vacation. Add some life with a stack of your favorite books on a table.
Let the light shine
Natural light is often the easiest way to enhance your space. If you have good sunlight exposure in the room open the blinds and get rid of the heavy drapes.
If you do not have natural sunlight, it is OK to use lighting fixtures to fake it. Fixed light fixtures are often an art piece in themselves now. Find the one that lights up your room and reflects your personality.
Color is key
Find the right color palette for your space. If you are using a neutral palette don’t be afraid to add some pops of color. Use a muted version of your favorite colors to keep it subtle or go all out and add a deep, emerald green to add a luxurious feel to the room. Neutral hues always feel cozy and warm, but bolder colors add personality.
The most important part of this is to work with what you have. Your space is uniquely yours and it should reflect that. Enjoy these tips but most of all enjoy your space.
Christina Thrun is the executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.