It is estimated that up to 90% of home repairs are due to excess moisture in the home, which is why ventilation of your home is so crucial.
Moisture is in the air. If it wasn’t, we wouldn’t be able to breathe. And moisture always spreads out from wet to dry areas.
If there is a moisture problem in your home, your goal should be to stop air that is carrying the moisture from entering your home or attic.
Dynamics that increase moisture
Time of year. During colder months windows and doors remain shut so moisture can’t get out of the house like it can when the outside air is warmer, such as in the spring or summer.
A packed house. If you have a lot of people living in your home and several of them tend to take long showers or baths, you will have an increase in indoor humidity. Do you have large gatherings over the holidays or for special celebrations? If so, you may notice condensation on your windows because of all the extra people in your home.
Lifestyle habits. Cooking or frying anything produces moisture. Opening your oven, washing dishes, boiling a pot of water or opening the dishwasher just after it’s completed a wash can produce moisture in your home.
Watching for water signs
There are warning signs of a moisture problem or potential leaks in your home that can be easy to spot in winter.
• Ice dams on your roof may indicate excessive heat in your attic, air leaks or not enough insulation or ventilation.
• “Hot spots” on your roof where snow is melting may indicate potential air leakage, such as around skylights or vents.
• Mold inside your home is caused by high relative humidity in the air which condenses on cold surfaces in your walls or ceilings for extended periods of time. Mold also appears if rain or snow is leaking into your home’s walls or attic.
• Window condensation may indicate that it is either too cold inside your home, or that the moisture level inside your home is too high. Fix this by running your bath or kitchen exhaust fans for 35 to 40 minutes after showering, bathing or cooking. Make sure your exhaust fans were properly installed so they vent to your home’s exterior and not just into the kitchen or attic.
• A humidistat can be helpful for tracking your home’s humidity. You can buy these devices at your local hardware store, big box stores or online. It is recommended that you keep humidity in the home at 35% to 40% in the winter months.
Simple solutions
Your overall goal is to increase your indoor air quality and comfort. You should do this by controlling moisture, air and heat transfers in your home.
Other solutions may include:
• Have an existing crawl space sprayed with insulating foam and sealed properly.
• Install more insulation in your attic to increase the R-value.
• Install a soil gas exhaust fan. If you have a musty basement, and/or a basement built with block foundation, a soil gas exhaust fan is an inexpensive alternative to constantly running a dehumidifier. The cost of running a soil gas exhaust fan is about $5 per month, where the cost of running a dehumidifier can be $40 to $50 per month.
• Have your home tested for energy efficiency. Rebates could be available through your energy company or cooperative.
Pat Smith is the owner of Eau Claire Insulation & Exteriors, and Brad Steinke is a building systems specialist for Rock & Tait Exteriors. Both are members of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. For more information, call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.