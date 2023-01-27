We all need a place to keep our things organized when we walk in the house.
A well-designed mudroom is near the top of everyone’s dream list in their home.
Even for those without a separate room for this purpose there are still plenty of ways to create a space near your entry.
Think about the functionality of your space. How do you plan on using it?
If all you have is a closet by the door, opt for extra hooks and storage baskets. Try removing the closet door and bar to create a miniature version of a mudroom that seems separate from the entryway. Add a fresh coat of paint in a complimentary color to your other spaces to really make it feel like its own space.
If you just have the entryway, you could create the illusion of a mudroom by using cube storage shelves and a bench.
The flooring in your entryway gets the most foot traffic so if you are considering redoing the flooring, look at heavy-duty options that are easy to clean. Tile or stone are good for this and a luxury vinyl tile will give you a wood look but is a lot easier to maintain.
If replacing your floor is not in your plans, add a wool rug as they are naturally resistant to mold and moisture.
If you have space available, add a seating option to make putting your shoes on an easier task. A bench with storage will allow an extra place to hide your mittens or dog walking gear. If room is a concern, you can try a smaller footstool.
You have what feels like an infinite amount of options when it comes to storage options. You do not want your area to feel cluttered so plan carefully.
Can you tuck away the stuff that is not in use in a different area? If not, look for some lidded baskets to help keep them out of view while still looking nice.
Hooks are a great place to hang coats and scarves. A shoe rack will help keep your shoes off the floor.
No matter what you need there is probably an option out there for you.
Thinking out of the box will allow you to transform your space into your dream mudroom.
Christina Thrun is the executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.
