Since the 1990s builders and designers have seen the demand increase for people who want homes with an open concept layout.
An open concept enhances social interaction and traffic flow. The flow is generally divided by zones made up of the kitchen, dining and living room.
There are many benefits to having an open concept floor plan. Entertaining becomes a breeze with plenty of room to move around or sit. You will no longer feel like you are missing the party while you are in the kitchen preparing meals. The natural light flows through the open space giving it a bright and airy feel. The expansive sightlines will help your home feel larger.
There are some things to consider before jumping on board of the open concept trend. The noise transfer of kitchen appliances can make it harder to hear the television or conversations in the living room. While having the ability to see your entire family, it does mean the toys in the living room or the loud yells of your children playing can cause a distraction.
Will you have an alternate location to take those important Zoom calls or allow for study time when the noise becomes too much?
Once you have decided to take the path of an open concept design, do not squeeze too much into each zone. Make sure you have enough room to move around comfortably. Make sure you use consistent flooring, wall paint and trim to achieve a cohesive feel. A neutral palette, repeating colors and patterns, and a great area rug is the key to keeping an open plan cozy and grounded. Good lighting and symmetry (furniture, art, cabinetry) will ensure your space is welcoming.
More recently, families are seeking a happy medium, blending open concept and semi-open concept ideas. There may still be a desire for the openness between the kitchen, dining and living room as well as dedicated areas for other functions.
In any form, open concept is going to be appealing to homeowners for many years to come.
Whether you are building a new home or remodeling to incorporate an open concept design, the key is to get expert advice at an early stage to avoid problems later.
Jessica Falk is the designer and showroom manager for R. Tews Construction & Design, a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. For more information, call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.