Packages on porch

Packages delivered to porches are common with online holiday shopping, but they can also catch the attention of thieves. Installing a doorbell camera, asking a neighbor to hold onto your packages or getting parcels delivered to your workplace are ways to reduce the risk of theft.

 Metro Creative photo

This time of year is full of love, cheer and holiday gatherings.

You will be ordering gifts online, booking travel plans, decorating and baking. All of these things are hallmarks of the season but each one of them poses a risk to your home.

