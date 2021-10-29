As more and more consumers make the switch to electric for their next vehicle, automakers are beginning to take notice. Nearly all major manufacturers have plans to debut electric options in the coming years with some going so far as to claim their entire line up with be electrified within the next decade.
With such a shift in the auto industry the question for most consumers is now “when” and not “if” they will have an electric vehicle in their future.
One area many consumers remain hesitant about is in the charging arena … where do you fill ‘er up’?
Since the inception of the internal combustion engine, the weekly trip to the gas station has been ingrained into the very fabric of vehicle ownership. At this point, the electric equivalent to a gas station — Level 3 direct current fast chargers — are strategically placed along heavy travel routes throughout the U.S. While they are growing in number thanks to organizations such as Electrify America, CHARGE.coop and other EV charging networks, the total pales in comparison to gas stations.
If charging electric vehicles is such an inconvenience, why has there been such an obvious push to make and sell them?
The answer is a lot closer than you think.
EV charging has three different levels — 1, 2 and 3. Having those three levels available is the main differentiating factor when comparing EV charging to gas vehicle fueling.
It’s easy for the average consumer to wrap their head around refueling/recharging their car at a station. However, many look past the recharging opportunity sitting right in their garage because there isn’t a gas station equivalent.
With the proper equipment, Level 1 charging can happen on any standard 120-volt outlet and will provide about three to five miles of range per hour charged. In most cases, no additional wiring is needed, just plug the vehicle in and let it charge.
Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which have batteries that provide 25 to 40 miles of all-electric range before switching to gas, getting a full charge takes 8 to 12 hours using a Level 1 charger.
For all-electric vehicles with ranges of 250 to 400+ miles, Level 2 charging is the standard. This higher level recharges faster, adding 30 to 45 miles of range for hour the vehicle is plugged in.
Level 2 charging will require the installation of charging equipment and potentially additional wiring and/or panel upgrades.
Installing Level 2 charging equipment doesn’t have to be a painstaking task though. The best place to start is with your electric company. Many of the utility companies in the Chippewa Valley have already adopted electric vehicle charging programs offering incentives toward the charger installation, special EV charging rates and installing the charger for you.
In most cases, the homeowner would be responsible for the 240-volt circuit to power the equipment. Depending on the car and/or charger, a 40- or 80-amp breaker will be needed as well. Be sure to consult a licensed electrician prior to equipment installation to verify your service panel can handle the load.
For electric vehicle owners living in apartment complexes or other rental properties, at-home charging can still be an option for you. Talk with your property manager or landlord to discuss the options available. There may be options available through your electric utility as well.
Electric vehicle ownership will be a reality for many within the next decade. Beyond the obvious cost savings, efficiency and reduced emissions, the benefits of EV ownership continue to grow.
The only thing left for you to do is figure out where to get your morning coffee — maybe a trip to the gas station will be in order after all … it just won’t be for gas this time.
Adam Westaby is the member services associate for Eau Claire Energy Cooperative. House Calls is submitted by members of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. The association is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.