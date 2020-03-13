While the weather is now warming up and snow is vanishing, ice dams were a big topic of conversation this winter.
Here are some tips to keep in mind as you’re looking at what you can do to prevent them and what to do if they occur next winter:
Putting prevention in place
The best way to remove an ice dam is to prevent them from forming.
One way to prevent an ice dam from forming is to use heat tape/heat cables on the roof fastened with clips. This helps melt the ice in channels and is an affordable solution, but ice dams can still form.
A better solution is to install an ice melt system to melt the entire eave. An ice melt system will be a greater investment, but it will also have a stronger warranty, protect the heat cables installed, and includes a control box to verify that the system is working.
Good insulation in your attic can also help limit ice dams. It’s important to have an insulation contractor look at your attic and see if additional insulation is needed. What’s more, it is imperative to discuss the types of insulation along with whether air sealing with “two part” foam is included. Not all insulation or foams perform equally.
Rake conundrum
Roof raking is one of the most common things homeowners do when snow builds up to try and prevent ice dams. However, roof raking has its own challenges and can contribute to moisture issues in the attic.
Leaving snow in place helps provide insulation to the roof deck itself. Removing snow from the bottom six to eight feet will make the lower portion of the roof colder. Warm, moist air in a home is attracted to the coldest surfaces and if it gets up into a poorly insulated attic with poor ventilation, it will be drawn to the lower section of the roof where it is roof raked instead of evenly dissipating throughout the entire attic.
So while roof raking can help prevent ice dams, it’s important that you make sure you have good insulation to prevent other moisture issues.
Hiring a pro
If an ice dam does form on your roof, your best option is to contact a licensed and insured contractor to ensure minimal damage occurs during the removal process.
One method a homeowner may use is to put a roof puck on the ice. This will slowly melt the ice away. Roof pucks are made from salt and should be a ‘last resort’ effort because salt can damage metal roofs and aluminum gutters.
Never try to chip away at ice dams because this could cause damage to your shingles or gutters. Also, don’t use a pressure washer to remove the ice.
A professional will use an ice steamer and while it may look like a pressure washer, it’s not the same piece of equipment.
When looking for a company to remove the ice dam, make sure to ask the following questions:
• Are they a licensed and insured contractor?
• Do they tie off and follow all OSHA regulations?
• Do they cover air conditioner units, gas meters, etc.?
• Do they clear the snow from your sidewalks and driveways where they have thrown the snow from the roof? Or do you have to clean up the snow?
• Do they steam the ice? Or do they have another method? (Steaming is the only method that effectively removes the ice dams.)
Homeowners insurance will likely only cover damage to the home caused by ice dams, it doesn’t cover the ice dam removal.
It is strongly recommended that homeowners be proactive and have the ice dams removed early rather than waiting to see if damage will occur. Depending on a person’s deductible to pay to insurance, they may save money by paying for steaming and then not have the hassle of dealing with interior repairs and the insurance companies.
Brad Steinke is a building systems specialist for Rock and Tait Exteriors LLC, a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. For more information, call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.