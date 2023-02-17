Brights and neutrals are both taking the stage this year. The one common denominator is warm tones.
Check out 2023’s top colors and tips on how to incorporate them into your home.
Rich and luscious
The newest color trend for 2023 is the return of the rich red tones. Pantone’s pick for color of the year is Viva Magenta.
Pantone describes the shade as a “crimson red tone that presents a balance between warm and cool.” This statement shade is perfect for those looking to add a pop of color to their space. This beautiful color is perfect for a bold accent wall paired with a neutral sofa and wood accent pieces. For those looking to incorporate color in other ways besides an accent wall, great options include swapping out bedding, rugs and artwork.
Benjamin Moore’s pick is Raspberry Blush which is a warm coral with a hint of pink.
The most noticeable adaptation of this color has been in the new releases of furniture collections, especially in sofas and accent pieces.
This tart hue would work well on the walls of a dining room with a large wooden table and elegant gold accent pieces. If you are not ready to commit to a paint, try using accent pillows or throws to bring in the pop of color.
Another up and coming color is Terra Rosa, the Dunn-Edwards 2023 Color of the Year.
Terra Rosa is a deep rose hue with a touch of terracotta.
This is a softer way to bring the trend of rich reds into your home. This color pairs well with browns and other earthy shades and textures. Try this shade in your bedroom with a large wooden headboard, an earthy linen comforter and pillows in various textures. Terra Rose would also work great with cooler gray and brown tones to update any space.
Greens and blues
Green was the reigning color choice for 2022 and its popularity has not faded yet. This year’s greens will see a touch of blue added. Glidden and PPG have chosen Vining Ivy to lead the way this year. This is a relaxing and grounding color that straddles both blue and green.
Vining Ivy creates a tranquil backdrop that works well with both contemporary and classic styles.
Use this shade on bedroom walls for relaxation or anywhere that could use a tranquil touch. This earthy color pairs well with light wood pieces, gold accents, and simple lines. This is a great way to modernize your farmhouse style living spaces.
Even the spray paint brand Krylon is jumping in with their pick for the color of the year, Spanish Moss. This color is a rich mossy green that will blend seamlessly in to your outdoor space. Consider using this color on your planting tables or outdoor furniture. This earthy shade will enhance the beautiful colors found in your garden.
Return of warm neutrals
The 87 shades of gray days are coming to an end. Warm neutrals are making their return in a big way.
Sherwin Williams chose Redend Point as their 2023 Color of the Year to start this trend off with a bang. Redend Point is a mix of blush and beige that warms the space and is grounded in earth tones. The soft mauvy beige will pair beautifully with earthy or bohemian décor. This shade of beige will also work well when pairing with traditional browns and earth tones. Mixing shades of earth tones will help provide depth to a space and create visual interest. Try incorporating Redend Point into your home with a welcoming entryway or warming up spaces like the bathroom.
If you are not ready to give up the white walls, try Behr’s pick for the year Blank Canvas. This warm white will work well on its own or you can pair it with a bolder color if you want to experiment with your artistic side. As the name suggests, this color will be the blank canvas to whichever style you desire.
Christina Thrun is the executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.