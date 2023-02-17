Trendy paints for 2023

Popular paint brands have named these as the trendy colors for 2023, left to right, Viva Magenta, Terra Rosa, Raspberry Blush, Vining Ivy, Spanish Moss, Redend Point and Blank Canvas.

 Contributed image

Brights and neutrals are both taking the stage this year. The one common denominator is warm tones.

Check out 2023’s top colors and tips on how to incorporate them into your home.

