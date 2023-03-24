By this time of the year we are all dreaming about spring and celebrating every warm day we get.
This is also the time to be getting your home ready for the transition.
Spring cleaning shouldn’t just mean dusting and clearing out clutter, it’s also the perfect opportunity to dedicate time to inspecting and maintaining your house.
Refresh your windows
Now is a great time to make sure your windows are in tiptop shape. Grab the cleaner or hire a window company to get the most sun shining through.
Don’t forget to clean the window tracks and spring is also a great time to take your screens down to and give them a gentle wash with soapy water. But this project you may want to postpone until after the cotton flies in May.
You should also inspect your windows to make sure the windows fit tight in the house and there are no gaps you can see. How does the weather stripping look? If you see any cracks or tears it is time to replace them. Your energy bills will thank you.
Take care of that air conditioner
Now is a great time to get an air conditioner tune-up scheduled. Call up a service to inspect your air conditioner, clean it and locate any hidden issues that need fixing before the weather turns scorching!
If you haven’t changed your air filter in a while, be sure to pull it out and take a look at it. A good rule of thumb is to change it every three months. Keeping your air filter clean throughout the year is important, not just in the winter.
Check out your roof and gutters
Winter weather can take a toll on your roof. The heavy snow and the constant freezing and thawing can cause damage to your shingles. Once the roof is clear and conditions are safe, climb up and take a look for any cracked, buckled or missing shingles. Those will need to be replaced.
While you have your ladder out, you will also want to check your gutters. Be sure to clear out any debris, leaves, dirt, maple seeds or other materials clogging them up. Spring showers will make those gutters work hard and they need to be in top condition.
Inspect your driveways and paths
All you need to do is take a drive through town to see how hard the winter has been on our concrete and blacktop surfaces.
So take a walk around your property to check out your sidewalks and pathways for any buckling. Damaged pathways can be a trip hazard and you will want to get those repaired. Be sure to check your driveway for these same issues.
And a reminder for next winter: Salt used to melt ice can damage the surface of concrete driveways and walkways. Sand is a great alternative that will keep your concrete in good condition longer.
Protect your home from pests
With the weather warming up, the critters are becoming active again. Spiders are emerging, ants begin their search for food and the winter thaw brings standing water that can attract mosquitos.
Inspect the exterior of your home for any cracks in the stone, chipped window panes, loose siding or roof damage. Make sure you are removing any standing water from puddles, clogged gutters or any other sources.
Using these tips should help you get your home as ready as you are for the warm weather.
Pat Smith is the owner of Eau Claire Insulation & Exteriors and is the president of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information, please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.