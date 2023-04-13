It's spring, and we know what that means — spring cleaning!
Of course it's not just cleaning. There's likely some significant decluttering to be done as well.
Garages, sheds and yards accumulate tons of outside junk. Basements, attics and spare rooms accumulate inside junk just as quickly.
Figuring out what to get rid of is just the beginning. If you're at all eco-conscious, you also don't want to just dump everything in the landfill. You'd likely prefer to donate things that still have life in them, recycle things as appropriate, and only throw away the things that are truly used up.
Getting rid of things
Fortunately, Eau Claire has a wealth of organizations that are willing to accept donations, recycle things and help you make eco-conscious decisions as you're working through your clutter. No matter what you have, the odds are good you'll be able to get rid of it in an eco-friendly way.
• General thrift stores are usually happy to have your old clothes, books and other household items. Some thrift stores specialize in building materials and home furnishings, and they'll be happy to take furniture, tools, building supplies, wood and other "home improvement" type items. Food pantries are always happy to have all those "I'm never going to actually eat this" canned goods from your kitchen and pantry.
• Recycling facilities will take electronics, appliances, metal and more. If you have a large amount of metal, you can even sell it and get paid! Scrap metal has value, so if you have a big pile of metal — even if it looks a little rough — the odds are good that a metal recycler will give you something for it. Always call and ask.
• Yard waste can be put curbside twice a year in Eau Claire for collection by your regular garbage service. This spring it's May 1 through 5, and this fall it's Nov. 6 to 10. Some residential garbage services also offer year-round yard waste pickup with your regular trash service. Call around and ask if that's something you're interested in. And even if there's not a scheduled pickup in the near future, Eau Claire also has a "green waste facility" on Jeffers Road that will take your yard waste. You just have to drop it off.
• The things you can't donate or recycle can go curbside during Eau Claire's spring and fall bulk item pickups. The first this year will be next week and the following one will be Oct. 2 to 6. Check with your residential garbage service provider for details. If you have a large enough load, it may even be worth taking to a transfer station or landfill. That typically has a cost associated with it, but you can do it any time of year and it's usually less expensive than getting your garbage company to haul it off.
Ways to get started
This may seem daunting, but it's not as challenging when you do a little bit of planning.
• Plan a yard/property walkaround for the week before the yard waste pickups. Identify anything big that needs to go and make plans to get it curbside during the free pickup days.
• Plan to start your "spring cleaning" a couple of weeks before the free pickup days. Going through everything can take time, so it's best to give yourself plenty of time in advance.
• Plan your trips. If you have a spot in the garage or basement to tuck things away, gather up boxes of things for the thrift store or recycling center and run them over when you get enough to make the trip worth it. There are also junk removal companies that will come pick up your piles of stuff and even haul it out of your home for you.
And our final tip? Don't let this all stress you out. It's okay to give yourself time to relax, breathe and handle this at your own pace.
No matter what "spring cleaning" looks like for you, we hope the above tips set you on the right path for both a cleaner home and a cleaner planet.
Jason and Patrick Kersten are co-owners of Kersten Family Junk Removal in Eau Claire. House Calls is submitted by members of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information, please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.