Fall is quickly approaching and you may be wondering how to prepare your house for the cold winter months.
Here are some tips to get your house ready for the longest season we have in Wisconsin.
Fall is quickly approaching and you may be wondering how to prepare your house for the cold winter months.
Here are some tips to get your house ready for the longest season we have in Wisconsin.
Pay attention to gutters
Gutters and downspouts are a magnet for leaves and other debris and can leave you with a big mess if not cared for. Clean your gutters thoroughly and make sure everything is in working order.
Fill any cracks or holes and touch up any rust with some rustproof paint.
Safety is key when using a ladder so be sure to read all safety instructions before climbing.
Check for roof damage
With all the snow a roof holds in the winter you will want to make sure yours is up to task.
Check for cracked or missing shingles. If you find signs of those it is time to call in a professional.
Check closely for any leaks. A minor leak can cause major damage with mold, insects or even electrical damage. Roof problems need to be quickly repaired so save you major stress in the future.
Inspect your heating system
We have all been there — in the middle of a January cold spell and your heat goes out. Now you are in for an emergency repair while you are freezing in your house.
Before you turn your heat on for the first time this fall consider calling in an HVAC specialist for an inspection and maintenance call. It will be well worth it to avoid that cold spell call.
Prevent lost warmth
Weather stripping around the frames of doors and windows will boost your home’s warmth while saving energy costs.
Add door sweeps to the base of any drafty doors.
Check your house for any other leaks and take care of them before the temperature drops.
Prepare the yard
It is just as important to make sure your yard is ready as it is to make sure your home is ready.
Rake the leaves and cover any plants that will need to be protected.
Disconnect your hose and shut of the outside faucets. Consider trimming any branches that would be a hazard if the snow was heavy.
Make sure any stairs or walkways are in good condition to prevent slips once the ice comes.
Summer coming to an end is never a good feeling, but it is still best to be prepared for all the colder weather brings you.
Pat Smith is the owner of Eau Claire Insulation & Exteriors and is the President of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by members of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association (CVHBA). The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information, please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.