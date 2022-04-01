Discover how easy it is to grow your own fresh garden-to-table herbs and veggies.
In addition to the convenience of picking fresh produce from right outside your door, it also helps cut down on grocery bills amid the recent rise in food prices. Picking fresh also means lots of healthy nutrients for your family.
Here are some reasons to grow your own food in a home garden:
1. Save on your grocery bill: With so much good produce, you’ll make fewer trips to the grocery store. It’s not just a savings on what you grow, but it’s also what you don’t buy that helps you save. Saves gas, too.
2. Control your food intake: Another reason for growing your own is that you can control what goes into your food. You can either be very strict in keeping your produce organic or use fertilizer and pest control that you approve of. The security of knowing how your food is grown and what is used in the process can be reason enough to grow your own.
3. Freshness and flavor: We’ve all run into the problem of reaching into our fridge’s produce drawers and finding limp or bruised vegetables. You won’t have that problem when you can pick them straight from the source and put them in your dinner that night. And produce found in the grocery store is typically picked half-ripe, which influences its flavor.
4. Garden for exercise: Gardening incorporates many important elements of accepted exercise regimes, such as stretching, stance, repetition, movement and even resistance principles similar to those in weight training. In general, gardening burns about 200 calories an hour.
5. It’s social: You’ll have a bounty to share with friends and neighbors. You may also have a chance to introduce a person to how food plants grow.
What to grow
Now that you’ve decided to start growing your own produce, you may be overwhelmed with all the veggie options out there.
For beginners, I recommend starting with herbs — “the gateway plants to gardening.” Look at your lifestyle and decide which herbs you use the most before you start buying them all. Rosemary, thyme, parsley and basil are common choices. Fresh herbs are great in any dish and are perfect for enlivening take-out food and frozen dinners, too.
Homegrown tomatoes are another great choice because of their exceptional flavor. They can sometimes be a bit temperamental, so beginners should start with cherry tomatoes, which are much easier to grow. Zucchini, squash, bell peppers and lettuce are also good additions to your vegetable garden. But remember to only plant the vegetables that you use frequently. You don’t want to bite off more than you can chew.
Don’t be afraid to ask for help your first season; there are many sources of advice out there. Your neighbors, local garden center and the internet are all great sources of advice if you get stumped on something.
Now get out there and grow your own food!
Ben Polzin is the co-owner of Down to Earth Garden Center, 6025 Arndt Lane. House Calls is submitted by members of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. The association is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.