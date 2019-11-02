Used in stores and homes to let more light in above other windows and doors, transom windows can be found in houses throughout Eau Claire.
Architectural aficionados are challenged to locate these 12 transom windows before Nov. 14 in two parts of Eau Claire in the annual Eau Claire Historic Preservation Foundation’s house hunt contest.
A different aspect of architecture is chosen for each year’s hunt, and the foundation’s historic buildings tour chairwoman Beverly Hudson selected transom windows.
Her house has them and while pondering the theme, she noticed that they’re plentiful in Eau Claire.
“They’re really all over town,” Hudson said.
The hunt features 11 different homes — two of the transom windows pictured here are on the same house. All of the windows can be seen when standing on a public street or sidewalk.
To help hunters narrow their search, event organizers focused on two neighborhoods.
The first six photos show windows on homes located in the vicinity of L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St. The other six are in the North Side Hill neighborhood near Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 418 N. Dewey St.
Bringing the hunt to these areas is part of a foundation goal to expose people to buildings in different parts of Eau Claire beyond the usual architectural hot spots downtown and in the Third Ward and Randall Park neighborhoods.
“We tried to feature a different neighborhood,” said Janice Wnukowski, president of the foundation.
Aside from this article, the accompanying photos are your only other clues for locating these transom windows. Pay attention to patterns in the windows, the color and type of house siding around them, and any other visual hints as to their location.