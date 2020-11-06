Ideally suited to a larger family needing more than the traditional three-bedroom home, the Ashley design features four bedrooms.
This two-story house has a compact, efficient layout that allows it to fit on a narrow lot.
Architectural flourishes including a dormer over one bedroom, half-moon accent windows and a covered front porch give the home curb appeal.
Walking in through the front door, the entryway has two closets, French doors opening into the dining room and the entrance to the master suite.
In the front of the master bedroom, a wide window seat creates a spot to enjoy natural light and a view of the front yard. Lit by skylights, the master bathroom is divided by a pocket door, creating a vanity area with sink and a private spot for the commode and tub. At the rear of the master suite is a large walk-in closet.
The oversized living room has lots of space to allow for flexibility in how furniture is arranged. A rear corner of the room has a fireplace. An entertainment center is built into another wall. French doors in the living room and nook both lead to the deck, which wraps around the entire back of the house.
The nook is next to the kitchen, creating an informal and convenient space for eating meals.
The corner kitchen has an eating bar, raised dishwasher, corner Lazy Suzan, and large corner pantry.
In the nearby hallway is a half bathroom and a utility room that runs parallel to the kitchen. In addition to hook-ups for laundry machines, the utility room has a sink and space for a chest freezer.
A door leads to the two-car garage, which has its own shower area. This is convenient for cleaning up family members or pets when they have gotten dirty when playing or working outdoors.
Up the stairs in the center of the home are three bedrooms. One of the bedrooms has the added feature of a window seat while another has a built-in desk. Each bedroom has a wall closet.
A full bathroom with a tub and two linen closets are centrally located on the second floor.
An unfinished attic above the garage has 243 square feet of potential expansion space. Left as-is, it is a large storage space. But it could be converted into a playroom, home office or another use that fits a growing family.