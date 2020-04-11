The Oxbow 2 is an ideal home for the young married couple just starting out or parents whose children have all left home.
At 1,236 square feet with three bedrooms, this house has adequate space to accommodate a newly growing family or people that get frequent guests.
Adopting a country-style look to its exterior, the house plan includes a welcoming covered porch area.
Walking in through the front door, the combination kitchen/dining room is off to the right. The C-shaped arrangement of the countertops, cupboards and appliances allows multiple people to participate in cooking meals without bumping elbows. A walk-in pantry next to the refrigerator creates extra room for storing dry goods.
The dining area features a large picture window that overlooks the front yard. While this house lacks the formality of a separate dining room outside of the kitchen, its arrangement is an efficient use of space and makes it easy to serve meals.
In the center of the house is a spacious living room, which has a patio door that leads to the backyard.
On one side of the house is the master suite. A large bedroom with two windows, a walk-in closet and a full bathroom are included in the suite.
On the opposite side of the house are two other bedrooms, which share a bathroom off the hallway. Identical in size, each bedroom has a wall closet and one large window.
A long utility room serves as the connection from the house to the attached two-car garage. The utility room has space for laundry machines as well as shelving for added storage space.