Wide and spacious, the Bing house design is a large three-bedroom home designed for construction on estate-size acreage.
A country-style porch backed by a wealth of multi-paned windows gives this home a friendly, welcoming look. The porch stretches across the entire front of the home.
Dormer windows add curb appeal, and at the same time bathe the vaulted living room in warmth and natural light. A built-in hutch in the formal dining room provides display and storage space for dishes. Both the dining room and living room have bay windows.
In the center of the home is the kitchen and informal dining nook. The spacious kitchen includes plenty of counter space, a vegetable sink, raised dishwasher, eating bar, double ovens and a walk-in pantry. Large windows in the nook overlook the backyard. A door leading to the large patio provides convenience when getting food from inside to outdoors for a barbecue.
Intended as the room in the house for entertainment, the large family room has plenty of space for lots of furniture. On one end of the room is a fireplace and a wet bar. Doors from the front deck into the family room make this a good spot to host a gathering with many people going in and out of the house.
In a rear corner of the house is the luxurious master suite, featuring a large bedroom with coffered vault ceiling. A gas fireplace, vanity area, two walk-in closets and wall safe are part of the bedroom. The master bedroom has two sinks, an oversized tub, and a private room with the commode and a walk-in shower stall.
On the opposite corner of the house is the guest suite, which has its own walk-in closet and full bathroom.
Another bedroom is located next to the den and the home’s third bathroom.
Thoughtful built-in features in this home include buffets in the dining and family rooms, and bookshelves in the living room and master bedroom.
The utility room with laundry machines, a pull-down ironing board and chest freezer is close to the attached garage. Not only does the garage have stalls for three vehicles, but it also has additional space for a workshop.