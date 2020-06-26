Brick and scalloped siding gives an elegant first impression to this three-bedroom home.
Dubbed the Spectacular, this design features 2,397 square feet of living space spread across two stories.
An old-fashioned front porch with a railing and ornamental trim creates a welcoming spot to greet visitors.
Through the front door, the vaulted entryway faces the staircase that leads to the second floor sleeping quarters. A coat closet is conveniently just a few feet from the front door.
The home office has several windows, affording a good view of the front yard.
An enormous bay window extends the home's living room, creating a great spot to sit down and read a book. Adjoining the living room is the formal dining area.
To the rear, is a spacious family room. It has a fireplace, vaulted ceiling and sliding glass doors. Attached to the family room is a rectangular deck, which is a good spot for grilling supper or lounging in the sunshine.
The walk-through kitchen and breakfast nook provide a place for informal meals and morning get-togethers. Kitchen features include a bar with mini-refrigerator, island cooktop and a walk-in pantry.
A half-bathroom and a utility room are between the kitchen and garage.
Upstairs the isolated master suite occupies one side of the top floor. Amenities here include a large bay window, walk-in closet, vanity and private bathroom.
There are two other bedrooms on the top floor. Each has plenty of closet space and they share a full bathroom. Linen storage is nearby.
The elongated two-stall attached garage includes a storage room, workbench and hobby area.