A narrow lot calls for a home designed with that limited land in mind.
The Maggie accomplishes this at a width of only 42 feet, but also manages to include three bedrooms and two bathrooms through economical, efficient design.
This traditional-style starter home has a two-car attached garage with a covered porch alongside it that leads to the front door.
The entryway is off to one side of the vaulted living room, which has a large window overlooking the front lawn.
The living room flows into the dining area, giving the impression of a large, open space.
An eating bar creates an informal spot to get a snack or set up a buffet to serve food from the kitchen. Arranged in a C-shape, the kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinets. One corner of the kitchen has a pantry closet, providing extra space for dry goods.
A sliding glass door in the dining room leads out to the backyard patio. Though the house is intended for a small lot, its configuration means there will be at least some backyard space around the patio for children to play or adults to create a garden.
Laundry machines are tucked into a closet situated between the gathering spaces and sleeping quarters in the home.
All three bedrooms are off of one hallway on the left side of the house.
The master bedroom has two wall closets and a large window. Behind a pocket door is the master bathroom, which consists of a commode, sink and walk-in shower stall.
As for the two other bedrooms, one has a wall closet and the other has a walk-in closet.
Two linen closets are close to the bedrooms, accessible from the hallway.
Overall, the Maggie accommodates a young family or the empty nesters. It is narrow and long, making it suitable for modern lot sizes and it has the potential for expansion if owners need more space.