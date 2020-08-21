A classic ranch-inspired house design makes for a good starter home for a young family or a retiree who enjoys having company.
Spread across 1,673 square feet of living space, the Wilson design has three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms.
A covered front porch accented with brickwork creates a welcoming spot to greet guests.
The front door opens into a spacious great room, which uses an open concept and other design features to create a large, flexible space. A bay window faces the front yard and a gas fireplace is along the side wall. A large window gives a view of the side yard and ushers in natural light. The sliding patio door leads to the large deck.
The rear end of the great room is a good spot for placing a dining room set, as it is next to the kitchen. An eating bar creates a space for snacking or setting up a buffet for large meals. Appliances, cupboards and counters are arranged around the kitchen making it a functional space for multiple people working together to prepare meals.
Next to the kitchen is the master suite. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and patio doors leading out onto the deck. The master bedroom includes a walk-in shower stall, commode and sink.
A utility room with half bathroom connects the house to the attached two-car garage. The garage has extra depth to it, creating room for the water heater, a utility sink and storage space.
Upstairs are two more bedrooms — one smaller than the other. Each bedroom has a wall closet and window. They share a full bathroom and linen closet off the upstairs hallway.
The sizes and locations of the bedrooms make the home well-suited for parents raising young children — moving them from a smaller nursery-sized room to a larger bedroom as they grow.
The house also would be suited for a retiree as the master bedroom and all the amenities one would need are on the main floor, leaving the upstairs bedrooms for guests to stay in.