Luxury living for a couple that enjoys entertaining visitors can be found in the Euro home design.
A semi-circle dining room bordered by windows, multiple attached decks and a drive-thru garage are among the amenities found in this creatively designed home.
A covered breezeway connects the 3,323-square-foot house to the 936-square-foot garage.
The entryway to the house has vaulted ceilings, as do the living and dining areas. Near the front door is a full bathroom and coat closet.
The open-concept design has the living and dining areas flowing to each other, essentially creating a great room. A fireplace is along one wall, creating ambience and warming the open space during cold days.
On one side of the living room are large windows and patio doors, which open onto stairs stepping down to the yard.
Off the dining room is a door leading to a deck attached to the front of the home, which serves as a good spot for greeting guests or hosting a barbecue.
Nearby the kitchen is spacious and well-designed. An enormous walk-in pantry provides storage for dry goods and small appliances. There is abundant countertop and cupboard space around the kitchen. An island cook top with eating bar is in the center of the room.
A guest room in the rear of the house has its own private bathroom with oversized tub. A large walk-in closet also is part of this guest suite. The suite’s size and its proximity to the laundry room would make it suitable for a long-term guest or live-in relative.
The other room located downstairs is the den, which would be ideal for a home office or library. However, it could even serve as a third bedroom, if needed.
Stairs going up from the living room end in a hall leading to another den and the master bedroom.
The large master suite could be divided into a private sitting room or spot to watch TV, in addition to still having plenty of space for a full bedroom. Attached to the suite is a private deck, accessible via patio doors. A large walk-in closet is behind a pocket door in the master bedroom. The master bathroom features a full tub, commode and a long counter with sink.
Outside the master suite, the home’s second den leads to a long hallway over the breezeway. This corridor connects to the large attic over the garage. This creates a versatile storage area.
The garage includes a workshop and a storage area. Garage doors on the front and back of the building allow for a very flexible use of it. This makes it ideal for keeping not only cars or trucks inside, but also motorcycles, ATVs or a riding lawnmower.
Overall, this home may not be suited for a large family, the Euro is fit for a couple looking to enjoy a new house that can accommodate their hobbies and frequent gatherings.