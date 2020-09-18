In areas where the rental housing market is doing well, this design for a triplex is an option to consider for your investment in real estate.
The Marvin Gardens design features three units, each with two bedrooms, 1½ bathrooms and an attached one-car garage.
The first floor of each unit has 568 square feet of living space, while their second floors are slightly smaller at 536 square feet.
The front door of each unit opens into a small entryway with a coat closet and staircase leading upstairs.
Near the entryway is the kitchen, which makes efficient use of space while also providing ample counter space and cupboards. An eating bar provides a convenient spot for having casual meals or snacks.
The living and dining room are combined into one area at the rear of the first floor of each unit.
A patio door on the back wall of the middle unit leads to a patio. The two outside units have patio doors along side walls and a window along their rear walls. This arrangement gives each unit its own patio and yard area, which could be further defined by installing privacy fences.
The remainder of the first floor of each unit includes a half-bathroom and a niche for laundry machines.
Upstairs, the master suite is in the rear with the second bedroom in the front.
The master suite has two wall closets, end-to-end for ease of use. The secondary bedroom is slightly smaller, but it has a walk-in closet.
Between the two bedrooms is a full bathroom with a single sink and a tub.
Overall, this triplex would be ideal as part of a larger complex with multiple buildings. Because of its compact nature, the Marvin Gardens design is ideal for difficult lots and can help supply an area with affordable housing.