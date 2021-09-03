For those looking for the ideal starter home or a place to comfortably retire, the Alan home design could be the right fit.
This single-story home has 1,292 square feet of space that has been optimized to make the most of your construction budget.
Starting on the outside, the house has a county-styled exterior with a covered porch, railings and posts.
Going into the front door, the open dining area and kitchen are on the right. This arrangement makes for an efficient use of space and is convenient for bringing meals to the table.
The C-shaped kitchen has counter space between the sinks and appliances, allowing for multiple people to work together on meals. A window over the sink looks out on the front yard and street.
Bay windows in the dining area brings in natural light and provides a view of the outdoors that makes meals more enjoyable.
The center of the home is one long living room. It has sliding doors that open onto a patio and the backyard. This room acts as the focal point for the home. It divides the bedrooms from the master suite, yet is open to the kitchen area for family togetherness.
A closet with folding doors hides the washer and dryer from sight.
The master suite is open with an elongated walk-in closet and a corner bathroom with a tub.
The other two bedrooms are stacked with a bathroom separating them. Each bedroom has a large window and long wall closet. The bathroom has a tub and single sink.
A door to the left of the entryway leads to the two-car garage.
The Alan would be simple to care for with its openness and lack of hallways. An empty nester will appreciate the separation of bedrooms, the large living area and open kitchen/dining area. By the same token, the beginning family will appreciate that while the children’s bedrooms are across the living room, they are close enough should mom or dad be needed in the middle of the night.