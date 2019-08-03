A young family with the urge to travel cross-country would fit into this three-bedroom home.
At 1,685 square feet, the Justine 2 design fits into the category of a “starter home,” but has an unfinished attic that provides space to grow.
A covered front porch and multiple rooflines gives curb appeal to the house’s exterior.
The master suite is just to the left of the entryway. In addition to the bedroom, the suite includes a full bathroom and walk-in closet. The two other bedrooms are nearby — a good arrangement for parents that want to be close to their children.
The two other bedrooms each have a wall closet and they share a full bathroom. A linen closet and coat closet are both along the hallway outside the bedrooms.
The family living areas are centrally located. Shelves flank the wide, open fireplace in the living room. An open-style kitchen is separated from the nook and the dining room by a work island.
Light coming in through sliding glass doors brightens the spacious nook, and a pantry offers additional storage space for food.
The unfinished attic could be used as storage or turned into a recreation room.
Next to the small laundry room is a door leading to the attached two-car garage. Next to the garage is a longer, enclosed parking area fit for a recreational vehicle.