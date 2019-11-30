A combination of brick and wood is used to create a strong first impression for this three-bedroom, two-bathroom country-style home.
The Gail house plan has just under 2,000 square feet of living space with the house attached to a side-facing two-car garage.
Wooden columns and timbers frame the covered porch, creating a welcoming entrance leading up to the front door.
The heart of this home is a 304-square-foot great room with a built-in fireplace. The rear wall has a trio of windows that overlook the backyard, and a sliding glass door provides access to a covered patio.
Open to the great room is the kitchen, which has an island cooking surface and eating bar in its center. Appliances are spread out in the kitchen, allowing multiple people to work together to prepare meals without bumping into each other. A walk-in pantry is also part of the kitchen, providing extra food storage space.
Beyond the kitchen is an eating nook, which has windows on three walls to allow natural light in throughout the day.
Toward the front of the house is the formal dining room, which has windows overlooking the entryway and front yard.
French doors open into the large master suite. At the rear of the master bedroom is a sliding glass door that leads out onto the covered patio. The master bathroom has a large shower stall, two sinks, a skylight and an alcove for the commode. Other features of the master suite are a walk-in closet and private sitting room.
On the opposite side of the house are the two secondary bedrooms. Each bedroom has a wall closet and they share a full bathroom nearby. A hallway closet also gives added space for storage.
The design includes the option to have a 1,897-square-foot basement, should the owner desire it. Stairs to the basement would be by the utility room.
In addition to laundry machines and a utility sink, the utility room has plenty of counter space for folding clothes and cabinets for storing household goods and linens.
The attached garage has added space around the vehicle stalls to accommodate workbenches used for pursuing hobbies or fixing things around the house.