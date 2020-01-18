Intended for a growing family, this home design features four bedrooms spread across two levels.
The exterior of the Jewel has a covered porch in the front, creating a welcoming spot to greet visitors or relax in the afternoons.
The front door opens into a vaulted entryway, which is also where there’s a staircase leading to the second floor of the home.
Just off the entryway is a home office that has a large window overlooking the front yard.
The master suite is on one end of the ground level of the home. A bay window at the front of the master bedroom includes a built-in bench seat. The master bathroom is partitioned into sections with one area containing two sinks and a spa tub and another spot that has the commode and shower stall. A room-sized walk-in closet is accessible through a pocket door in the master bathroom.
In the center of the lower level is the living room. Windows on the rear wall and vaulted ceilings make this area feel larger. A fireplace and entertainment center are along a side wall.
Using an open concept, the dining room and kitchen are next to each other. Patio doors in this area also lead out to the deck attached to the rear of the house. Kitchen amenities include an island with the range and oven, a raised dishwasher and corner pantry.
Near the entrance to the two-car garage are the laundry room, a half-bathroom and a small area meant for storing coats and other outdoor gear.
The second floor has the home’s three other bedrooms, a full bathroom and lots of storage space.
Two of the bedrooms include built-in desks while the other has a window seat. In addition to wall closets in the bedrooms, there are also storage and linen closets on the second floor.
A 335-square-foot unfinished attic above the garage is accessible through a door near the upstairs bedrooms.