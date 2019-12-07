A homey country facade and a contemporary interior with all the furnishings expected in a modern home are part of this full-sized family house.
The Zielen home design has three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and a tuck-under garage.
Wrapping around nearly the entire home is a covered porch and rear deck, creating a space to sit and enjoy nature or entertain guests.
Stepping into the vaulted entryway, there is a coat closet and curved stairway that goes to the basement and the upper level.
The den and living room are both on the front of the main level, each with several windows to get a good view of the front yard. A utility room with built-in ironing board and utility sink is also at the front of the house.
A formal dining room has a built-in hutch and French doors leading to the covered porch. Nearby is the family room, which has a wood stove and hearth in one corner.
The open-concept kitchen has an island in its center with the range and oven while other appliances are along walls, creating a space where multiple people can comfortably prepare meals at the same time. A walk-in pantry provides lots of room for dry goods. Conveniently located next to the kitchen, the nook has windows overlooking the backyard for a scenic view during informal meals. A dumbwaiter allows easy transport of groceries from the garage downstairs up to the kitchen.
Secluded in one corner of the main floor is the master suite. A spacious sleeping area has French doors leading onto the deck and a walk-in closet. The master bathroom includes two sinks, a spa tub and a walk-in shower stall.
Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Each of these bedrooms has a large closet and a bay window looking out on the backyard. The bathroom has two sinks and a separate area for the tub and commode. The second floor also features a storage closet and linen closet.
This plan also has a full basement, with a shop area in the third bay of the garage along with a small workshop to the left of the main bays.