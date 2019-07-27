From the front, the Three C’s looks like a single-story home.
Step around to the back and you will find yourself standing outside a lower level, looking up at the main floor.
Designed for construction on a slope that falls off to the back, the Three C’s’ main floor includes a garage, master suite and family living areas.
Two more bedrooms, a bathroom, utility room, family room and huge storage area are below.
The large family room has a built-in entertainment center.
A family that needs more bedrooms could easily convert the storage space into one additional large bedroom or two small ones.
A wide window bay brightens and adds a touch of elegance to the formal dining area of the combined living/dining room.
The sunny eating nook at the far end of the kitchen invites informal dining.
Both eating areas are designed to take full advantage of a vista to the rear of the home.
Other features in the kitchen include a large walk-in pantry, built-in dishwasher and range/oven.
Amenities in the luxurious master suite include a walk-in closet and a vanity in the dressing area.
A small half-bathroom is located just inside the entryway, allowing kids quick access when they are playing outside. The garage includes extra space for storage or a small shop.