Adding a refined elegance to the handsome exterior, arched columns frame the entryway of the Formosa home design and provide the base for a second-story balcony.
The strong first impression gives the look of a home much larger than 1,539 square feet. Designed to stretch a building budget without making it look like that was the case, the Formosa is a two-bedroom home with unfinished space on the second floor for expansion.
Stepping into the front door brings one into the vaulted entryway, which is open to the second floor. The stairway to the top floor, with storage area underneath, is located here. A coat closet and built-in hutch are in the entryway.
The large great room has a fireplace along one wall, bringing a welcoming warmth to this area designed for gatherings. A half-bathroom is conveniently located just off the great room.
The kitchen’s walk-through design features an appliance center, double ovens, cooking surface, garden window and a walk-in pantry. Eschewing a formal dining room, the home features a nook with multiple windows to create a pleasant setting for meals. A nearby door opens onto a small deck.
A utility room with built-in ironing board and space for laundry machines also serves as access to the garage. The attached one-car garage has a built-in workbench and ample storage area.
Sleeping areas are all on the second level.
The master suite has a large wall closet, linen storage, twin basins and a private bathroom.
The second bedroom features a walk-in closet and a pocket door that leads directly into a bathroom.
The opposite side of the top floor allows for future development of another bedroom and perhaps a den or entertainment center. Near the top of the stairway is space for a computer desk.
And the top floor also has a door that opens onto the balcony, providing a spot to relax and enjoy the view.