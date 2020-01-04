This medium-sized home is ideal for empty nesters downsizing from a larger house, but still desiring rooms for children to return to for extended visits.
Suitable for a regular city lot, the 1,672-square-foot Van design includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, all on one level.
A mix of brick, wood and windows creates an attractive façade to this home. A covered porch leads up to the front door.
When entering the home, the U-shaped kitchen is directly to the left. A raised eating bar between the kitchen and nook provides a spot for a casual meal or serves as a buffet. Natural light pours into the nook from skylights overhead and bay windows overlooking the front yard.
A more formal dining area can be created in part of the large room that serves as a flexible entertaining area for the home. Vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and multiple windows creates an open, yet cozy environment that owners can decide how to divide up using furniture.
The master suite in a rear corner of the home has an ample bedroom, walk-in closet, vanity area and a private bathroom.
Two smaller bedrooms each have wall closets and share a full bathroom. Having all three bedrooms in the same area does make this design suitable for a young family by keeping parents close to children while they sleep.
A utility room connects the house to the two-car garage.