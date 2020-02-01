An independent guest suite with its own kitchenette, bathroom and bedroom is one of the features that give the Cody house plan flexibility to adapt to life’s changes.
Located off the entryway, the guest area provides a private space for long-term houseguests, an older relative who needs regular care or a grown-up child returning to the family nest.
But if those situations don’t apply, the guest suite could serve as a well-appointed family room instead with the kitchenette serving as a wet bar. When used for entertaining, the room’s location at the front corner of the house means noise is less likely to bleed into other rooms and disrupt those trying to relax in peace.
Among the Cody’s other highlights are skylights and an abundance of windows to bring natural light into the home.
At the heart of the home is a large open area that includes the kitchen, dining and living rooms. Skylights in the vaulted ceiling, a row of windows and patio doors to usher in daylight.
Kitchen amenities including a large L-shaped counter with eating bar, creating a spot for informal meals or to lay out dishes buffet-style for people to enjoy in the living room. A large walk-in pantry off the dining room and kitchen provides storage space for lots of dry goods.
On the rear of the house is a deck, a portion of which is covered. Patio doors off the dining room and master suite open onto the deck.
Off the living room is the master suite, which has a vaulted bedroom with two windows. A walk-in closet and vanity area with two sinks is between the bedroom and the master bathroom.
Another bedroom is nearby and conveniently located next to a full bathroom.
Connecting the house to the garage is a small utility room with enough space for laundry machines and cupboards above.
At 992 square feet, the garage has ample room for three vehicles and storage space along its back wall.