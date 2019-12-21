This large two-story home is designed to be built on a sloping lot.
On the front of the Curt design is a three-car garage, with a covered porch along one side that leads to the front door.
To the right of the entryway is a parlor that has several windows, providing lots of natural light and a view of the outdoors. The formal dining room is nearby, located just a few steps from the kitchen.
Appliances are arranged thoughtfully in the kitchen to allow multiple people to work on meals at the same time. In one corner is the kitchen sink, while the refrigerator, dishwasher and ovens are arranged along the walls and there is an island with the range. A walk-in pantry is also part of the kitchen.
Nearby are a built-in desk, a full bathroom and the utility room.
The nook and family room are both in the rear of the house, each having large windows to give panoramic views of the backyard. A wood stove and hearth in the family room provides warmth for gatherings.
In a rear corner of this home’s main floor is the large master suite, which has a spacious sleeping area and walk-in closet. The master bathroom includes two sinks, a spa tub and private room with the commode and shower.
Stairs leading to the lower level are in the center of the house. Designed with teenagers or long-term houseguests in mind, the downstairs has two bedrooms each with their own bathrooms, a recreation room and a second set of laundry machines.
A home office in the downstairs could be converted into a fourth bedroom, should the need arise.