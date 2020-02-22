For when your working days end and retirement begins, the Terrien home design is intended to meet the needs of seniors as they downsize.
The modest two-bedroom home has plenty of space for entertaining and relaxing, all on a single level to eliminate the need for going up and down stairs.
A covered porch with space for a swing or a couple of chairs and small table creates an attractive entrance to the home.
The vaulted entryway flows into the great room, which combines living, dining and kitchen spaces into one large, open area.
The kitchen is laid out in a semi-circle with a raised dishwasher on one end, which makes loading and unloading easier. A walk-in pantry provides room for storing extra dry goods.
Natural light pours in through a trio of windows along the rear wall of the great room. Sliding doors off the dining area lead to a small patio. French doors in the living area open into a sun room, which has skylights above and windows along two walls. Outside of the sun room is a second, larger patio, which would be an ideal setting for outdoor furniture and a barbecue.
At the front of the home is the master suite, which has a large bedroom with vaulted ceiling. A vanity sink area, walk-in closet and bathroom also are included.
The other bedroom is located on the opposite end of the home, creating privacy for all when they retire for the night. This second bedroom has a wall closet, window overlooking the backyard and a built-in bookshelf. A linen closet and full bathroom are located just outside the bedroom.
The utility room includes a counter for folding laundry, a broom closet and space for a washer and dryer. This room connects the house to the attached two-car garage.
At the rear of the garage is a large workshop area and space for a refrigerator and chest freezer. Ideal for someone with a wide array of tools, this area has a built-in workbench and also a utility sink for cleaning up.