For those looking to invest in a duplex, the Willow design is an innovative combination of two different units.
This two-story design has a 1,170-square-foot three-bedroom configuration on side one. Unit two has 890 square feet with two second-level bedrooms.
Both units have an attached garage that conveniently opens directly into the kitchen, allowing a short walk to put away a load of groceries. The garage also has space for a utility sink and laundry machines.
The master suite in unit one is a rarity in duplex design. Extending out from the right side of the building, the amenities here include a large sleeping area, walk-in closet and private entrance to the bathroom.
Both units have a spacious living room that flows unimpeded into the dining area.
Kitchen dimensions vary somewhat between units, but both allow easy serving and feature built-in appliances. Each dining room has a sliding glass door to the back patio.
The top level in both units has two bedrooms, each with closet space. The front bedroom is somewhat larger. They share a corner bathroom that has linen storage.