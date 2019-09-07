A covered front porch wraps around three sides of the Bordine house design, giving it an all-weather sensibility and a classic, country appearance.
The 3,250 square feet of living space is separated into the quiet sleeping quarters on the right side of the house while the cooking, dining and family areas are on the left.
The two-car garage has a depth that will allow a shop area in the rear. For ease of use, there is an extra set of stairs to the optional basement. Off the garage is a carport that runs the full length of the garage and part of the home.
A large study on the right of the entryway has shelves built into one wall. There is room enough for a reading table, chairs, as well as a complete office layout.
Near the study is the spacious master suite, which features a fireplace and extra sink in a vanity area. Skylights and French doors brighten the rear of the suite, while two windows illuminate the bathroom. Double sinks and a large, two-fixture shower with a bench complete the master bathroom. A large walk-in closet provides plenty of space for clothes, shoes and accessories.
Beyond the vaulted formal dining room, the open kitchen and nook area are convenient to the garage. Kitchen amenities include a large pantry, eating bar and a built-in desk. The dormer above brightens this space. The utility room in this area has a sink, a drop-down ironing board and a full bathroom.
From the nook, a sunroom with an optional spa provides an area for entertaining guests, as well as providing the family with relaxation after a hectic day. Heated with a wood stove, the cozy retreat also has a wet bar with an under-counter refrigerator, and a wine cabinet.
Open to the nook and kitchen, the vaulted family room has a patio door to the rear deck. A fireplace sits at an angle in the corner.
Directly in front of the study, an open U-shaped staircase leads to the upper level and to the optional basement below.
Two generous bedrooms share a full bathroom upstairs. The bathroom has a pocket door separating the sink area with a linen closet from the commode, tub and a second sink.