Safer-at-home orders enacted as the coronavirus pandemic emerged made many work from home while office buildings and other workplaces were closed.
While those government orders have been relaxed, some people continue to do their jobs from home due to ongoing health concerns related to COVID-19 or because they lack childcare while schools are closed.
Keeping your work life and personal life separate becomes a challenge when both suddenly revolve around your home.
Creating a home workspace, assembling the necessities for it and then personalizing your area are important steps toward keeping those two worlds separate.
Find your space
Whether it is a small section of a room or an entire room, set a space aside for work. Creating a space strictly for business can help alleviate work distractions and create an internal sense of "going to work" without ever leaving the house.
Most importantly, remember that when you are in your office, you’re at work and not at home. Household chores do not have to break your concentration. Treat your schedule like a typical workday; get laundry done before heading to work and do the dishes after dinner. You don’t have to add more household chores into your day because you are working from home.
Know your necessities
If you’ve never worked from home, one of your first questions may have been, “What do I need to work from home?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a set-in-stone answer.
But the good news is, once you’ve created your workspace you will start to pick up on your work-from-home necessities.
Do you need a wireless printer for projects? Do you work better with individual task lists or a large calendar? Are you easily distracted by certain household noises, such as the TV or dishwasher?
Once you have your workstation set up, listen to what your body says is distracting. If the TV distracts you, you might need headphones or to move your workstation to a different room in the house.
At the office, email reminders may have been your best friend. But now at home, they don’t work as well. Switch to a written planner instead.
Now’s the time where you get to be in charge of your work environment.
Personalize your space
Add personal touches to your workspace that make you happy and help you stay on track. Put a plant on your desk, hang some pictures on the wall or even buy a fun water bottle that stays "at the office."
Get creative with decorating your office. You are more likely to accomplish tasks if you enjoy the area you’re working in.
Make your workstation a set-up you are happy with. You will be more likely to use the station and feel motivated if it is inviting to you. This is your chance to get away from home and go to work, you want to feel energized about this.
Tips and tricks
• Make sure you stock your workstation with your workday essentials. Keep extra pens, staples, paper and personal supplies close to your work area. This minimizes time spent looking for supplies and keeps you focused on your task instead of looking for that stapler.
• Discovering ways to de-stress while working at home can be a big help also. For example, lighting a candle or adding in background noise might help you concentrate better.
During such unprecedented times, it is extremely important to create some normalcy in everyday life. Creating a workstation in your house that is strictly for work can help bring some "normal" back into your schedule.
Alecia Plaetz owns Gray Area Interiors, a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. For more information, please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.